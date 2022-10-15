JUST IN
PM Modi calls upon industry, research bodies to address energy needs
Business Standard

CBI files charge sheet against DHFL's ex-CMD Kapil Wadhawan, 74 others

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) CMD Kapil Wadhawan and 74 others in connection with a Rs 34,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Saturday.

Topics
DHFL | CBI | Bank fraud

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan
In its charge sheet, filed before a Special CBI court here, the agency has also named then director Dheeraj Wadhawan and former CEO Harshil Mehta as accused in the mega-scam case, officials said.

The agency had registered the case in June in DHFL bank fraud matter for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 17 banks to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore, making it the biggest banking loan fraud of the country, they said.

In the charge sheet, the agency has listed 18 individuals and 57 companies through which funds were diverted, they alleged.

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 20:57 IST

