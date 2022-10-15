JUST IN
Odisha to regularise 57,000 contract employees, abolish contractual hirings

Abolishing contractual hirings for state government posts, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that all 57,000 contract employees will be regularised

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Abolishing contractual hirings for state government posts, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that all 57,000 contract employees will be regularised.

The decision, for which the state government will spend an additional Rs 1,300 crore per year, was taken at a Cabinet meeting on the eve of the chief minister's 76th birthday.

The notification regarding it will be issued on Sunday, Patnaik said in a video message.

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 20:14 IST

