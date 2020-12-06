Sharad Pawar to meet President Kovind on Dec 9 over farmers' protest

-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar is
scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers' protest against agrarian laws, the party said here on Sunday.
NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the former Union agriculture minister will apprise Kovind of the situation in the country in the backdrop of the protest.
The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26, have said their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 would be observed with full force.
The NCP had staged a walk-out in the Rajya Sabha when the three farm bills were introduced in September during the Parliament's monsoon session.
