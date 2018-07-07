JUST IN
Shashi Tharoor granted regular bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Tharoor had moved the sessions court for anticipatory bail apprehending arrest

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was today granted regular bail by a Delhi court in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was summoned as an accused in the case, appeared before the court and informed it that he had already been granted anticipatory bail in the case by a sessions court on July 5.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal then directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 100,00 and one surety of like amount as directed by the sessions court and converted the interim relief to regular bail.
 

Tharoor had moved the sessions court for anticipatory bail apprehending arrest.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Shashi Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

 
First Published: Sat, July 07 2018. 11:31 IST

