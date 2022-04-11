'India desires peace in a region free of terror': Modi congratulates Sharif

Prime Minister on Monday congratulated on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi tweeted.

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," the prime minister said.

was sworn-in as the prime minister of on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)