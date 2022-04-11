Pak's new PM Shehbaz terms Imran's 'foreign conspiracy' claims as 'drama'

Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister on Monday termed ousted premier Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy ' claims as "drama", saying he will resign and go home if it is proved.

Addressing Parliament after his election as the country's 23rd Prime Minister, Shehbaz said that good has prevailed over evil.

Pakistan's National Security Committee would be briefed on a controversial letter related to the so-called foreign conspiracy, he said, terming Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' claims as "drama".

Khan had alleged that the US was involved in a conspiracy to topple his government.

I will resign and go home if conspiracy is proved in letter controversy, Shehbaz said.

Shehbaz, 70, was elected unopposed as the new Prime Minister of by Parliament after rival candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

Shehbaz received 174 votes - two more than the simple majority of 172.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)