Shoot me instead of humiliating me, Sadhu Yadav tells Lalu family

Bihar politician Sadhu Yadav, who was criticised by his niece and RJD leader Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya after the Bihar bypoll, on Tuesday sharply reacted to her barb and hit back at the family.
"The Lalu Prasad family is humiliating every day. I want to tell them why don't they shoot me, instead of humiliating me every day," he said while interacting with media persons.
His statement came after Rohini Acharya slammed him for playing a role of 'vote katwa' (vote-cutter) in the Gopalganj bypoll. Sadhu Yadav's wife Indira Yadav got 8,000 odd votes in the by-poll while the margin of defeat for RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta was just 1,700 odd votes.
Following the result, Rohini Acharya called Sadhu Yadav "Kans Mama" and said that due to him and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP won the Gopalganj bypoll.
Sadhu Yadav, on the other hand, claimed that his wife had lost due to the RJD.
"RJD had launched more than 100 present and former MLAs apart from 22 ministers in Gopalganj. They have given Rs 3,000 to every Dalit and Mahadalit voters to for RJD candidates. Still, they have lost the by-poll. I want to tell Tejashwi Yadav that the RJD will lose the 2025 Vidhan Sabha election in Bihar," he claimed.
Reacting on the allegation of being a BJP agent, Sadhu Yadav said that he is not one agent but Tejashwi Yadav is. He also slammed Rohini Acharya and said that why she is staying in Singapore and talking about the politics of Bihar. If she has the capacity, come to Bihar and do politics here, he said.
Sadhu Yadav also said that he had not joined politics due to Lalu Prasad. "I have been contesting elections in Gopalganj for a long time," he said.
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:49 IST
