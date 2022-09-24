JUST IN
Yogi's temple built by 'BJP supporter' to capture land, alleges SP
Shashi Tharoor gets nomination form collected, likely to file on Sep 30
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit acting at behest of BJP, alleges AAP
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP govt like in UP: PM Modi
PM must answer why govt failed to address unemployment, debt crisis: Cong
UP govt has no plans to give unemployment allowance: Labour minister
Samajwadi Party boycotts UP assembly session, protests on varied issues
SP boycotts Assembly session over Allahabad University fee hike agitation
L-G orders inquiry into 'ghost' teachers scam in Delhi govt schools: Report
Restrain AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations: L-G to HC
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Shinde faction posts Sule's photo sitting in CM chair; NCP files complaint
Business Standard

'BJP will be wiped out', says RJD chief Lalu Yadav before leaving for Delhi

RJD president Lalu Prasad Saturday predicted a wipe-out for the formidable BJP, displaying his characteristic swagger that remains diminished in the face of old age, failing health and legal troubles

Topics
Lalu Prasad Yadav | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Lalu Yadav
Lalu Yadav | Photo: PTI

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Saturday predicted a wipe-out for the formidable BJP, displaying his characteristic swagger that remains diminished in the face of old age, failing health and legal troubles.

"Don't worry, the BJP will be wiped out (safaya ho jaega)", was the septuagenarian's terse reply when journalists drew his attention to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's fulminations at a rally in Purnea on Friday.

Prasad, whom sentences in fodder scam cases and numerous ailments have kept away from active politics, spoke at the airport here before boarding a flight for Delhi.

In the national capital, he is expected to be joined on Sunday by arch-rival turned ally Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, in meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi for discussions on opposition unity.

Kumar is also scheduled to attend a rally in Haryana, along with his deputy and Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav. The rally organised by former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala is expected to be attended by a host of opposition leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lalu Prasad Yadav

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 17:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU