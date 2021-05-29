Shopian encounter: 1 LeT terrorist killed, arms & ammunition recovered

-
One terrorist was killed on Friday in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
He has been identified as Aitmad Ahmad Dar, a resident of Awend Shopian. He was associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).
"One terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Aitmad Ahmad Dar resident of Awend Shopian linked with LeT. As per police records, he was active since March 26 and was involved in several terror crime cases," J-K Police informed.
Arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials have also been recovered from the site of the encounter.
"Arms and ammunition. including 01 AK-56 rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated," the Police added.
As per the J-K Police, the encounter has broken out in the Ganapora area of the district.
