Shortage of workers in clearing cargo clogs airports, ports, railways

A severe shortage of workers and transport in clearing cargo has clogged airports, ports, and, to some extent, railway stations.

This is despite the fact that freight movement by air and rail and even trade cargo handled at ports face no restrictions. The ambiguity surrounding the definitions of essential and non-essential commodities is lending impediments to the process.

Sources said more than 3,000 tonnes of goods, mostly valuable products like electronic consumer durables and automobile products, were lying at Delhi airport.

“There is a problem of cargo clearance at terminals, barring medical and essential supplies, which have been ordered for disease combat. Other items are just not being cleared because there is a shortage of truckers, trolleys, and people working in this,” said a customs official at Delhi airport.

Besides, industry officials said at ports had dropped by 50-60 per cent in the last few weeks due to lower industrial production in the country. If the continues, is expected to drop another 10-15 per cent, putting pressure on shipping lines.





“Ports that are more manual in nature or lack mechanisation to a sizeable extent are facing the maximum heat. The waiting period has gone to four-five days. Coastal cargo movement, at present, has been impacted the most with only about 40 per cent (of the vessels) running,” said a senior official at a private port.

Coking coal, thermal coal, and fertiliser, among others, are some of the bulk commodities carried as coastal cargo.

“Among major ports, Tuticorin (VO Chidambaranar Port Trust) is in a difficult situation and may announce force majeure anytime soon. Being a more manually operating port, it is unable to follow the social distancing norm and due to this force majeure is likely at this port,” said the official.

Among private ports, Krishnapatnam, on the east coast, is in a similar situation. Cargo is lying there since March 26, said industry officials.

In the container cargo segment, where essential commodities like pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, and food grains are handled, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) is engaged in making additional space since importers are not lifting material from container freight stations.

“In the last few weeks, the customs department has notified ICDs (Inland Container Depot) belonging to Concor under the JNPT, giving the port more room to stack its containers,” said a senior official at the country’s largest container port.

Similarly, Delhi airport has requested permission from the custom department and the ministry of civil aviation to use the export cargo terminal for imported goods because it is running short of space due to the backlog in cargo movement, said sources.

When contacted, Videsh Kumar Jaipuria, chief executive officer, Delhi International Airport Ltd, said, “Additional warehouse space is being created at Delhi airport for holding import cargo. We are also talking to the customs department for adequate staff at cargo terminals.”



The scenario is not, too, different in the railways. For commodities, like coal and petroleum, there is a decline in unloading. Food grains are still being unloaded faster since government-owned agencies move them for supply to public distribution system. Despite this, while the Railways loaded 1.71 million tonne food grains, flour and pulses, up 148 per cent, compared to 0.69 MT during the same time last year, the increase in unloading of the same commodities was only 52 per cent at 1.46 MT during the first nine days of April The overall loading during the period was seen down 36 per cent, while unloading was also seen down 38.58 per cent for the April 1-9 period.

A similar drop in loading and unloading was seen in petroleum and iron and steel, where loading dropped by 63 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively.

Both Delhi and Mumbai airports are the hub of in India. Delhi Airport, on an average, is handling 20-22 cargo flights a day with freighters arriving from destinations like Doha, Paris, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Incheon. Mumbai, on an average, handles 200-250 tonne of imported cargo.

“Since the last three days 150-200 tonnes of cargo is being cleared by agents and we expect this trend to continue,” a Mumbai Airport official said. While the Mumbai airport took permission from police and provided vehicles for road transport of staff, freight forwarders and custom brokers didn’t report to clear the cargo, he added.

Jaipuria of Delhi airport said customs official are stationed at cargo terminals for clearance of essential goods shipments. DIAL has sought support from the civil aviation ministry for movement of trucks to and from the airport to carry essential goods.