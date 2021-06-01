Delhi's amended excise rules allow home delivery of Indian, foreign liquor

-
The Delhi government has allowed home delivery of liquor under the amended excise rules.
The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on Monday, allow licence holders to deliver liquor booked through an app or a website at the doorstep of the buyers.
The rules also permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants.
