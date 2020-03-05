JUST IN
Shree Ram Janambhoomi Temple Trust opens bank account in SBI Ayodhya

Previously, all donations were being deposited in another account that was operated by the receiver of the disputed site - the commissioner in this case

IANS  |  Ayodhya 

A statue of Ram towers over Ayodhya city. Photo: Reuters
A current account in the name of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been opened in the State Bank of India (SBI) and from Thursday, all donations offered at the makeshift temple will be deposited in the account.

Previously, all donations were being deposited in another account that was operated by the receiver of the disputed site — the commissioner in this case.

According to sources, the Rs 10 crore deposited in the previous account will also be transferred into the new account at SBI said, Dr Anil Misra, a member of the trust.

 

 
First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 13:23 IST

