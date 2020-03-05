JUST IN
SC to set up vacation bench during 7-day Holi break to hear urgent matters
Business Standard

If police fail to enforce laws, democracy fails: Doval to police officers

He said the law is as good as it is executed on the ground

ANI 

Ajit Doval
National Security Advsor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday said that if police fail to enforce laws then democracy fails.

"Law making is the most sacrosanct job in democracy. And you are the enforcers of that law. If you fail to enforce laws, democracy fails. Law is as good as it is executed on the ground," Doval said while addressing young police officers in Gurugram.

"You have to first identify the problem, define the problem, and find ways of solution, think how technology can be used. A beat constable should get technology gadgets," he said.
First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 11:39 IST

