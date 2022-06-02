Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab to restore security cover of 434 VVIPs

Less than a week after the security cover for 434 VVIPs was either temporarily withdrawn or curtailed, the government on Thursday informed the and Haryana High Court that the security will be restored from June 7.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed, singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight.

The government decision on restoration of the security came to light during the resumed hearing before the bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh.

In a previous hearing, the court had asked the government to bring relevant material in a sealed cover to explain the basis on which it had withdrawn or pruned the security of the protectees.

The court was hearing a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister O.P. Soni through counsel Madhu Dayal. Soni sought the quashing of order of de-categorising his security from "Z" and the withdrawal of security personnel.

After the government withdrew half of his security cover, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh last week said he asked his office to send the remaining security personnel to the government as he "does not need" them.

At the same time, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) deployed its armed men in the security of the jathedar, who had asked Sikhs to keep a licensed weapon in view of the "uncertain times".

In an order, the government withdrew or curtailed the security of 434 VIPs in the state. They largely include former legislators, heads of various "deras" and police officers.

The head of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, is among them.

