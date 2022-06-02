NRAI says service charge levy by restaurants matter of individual policy

-
ALSO READ
NRAI says no illegality in levying service charge by restaurants
Covid-19: NRAI hails Delhi govt's decision to lift weekend curfew
Consumer affairs ministry calls meet to discuss service charge issue
NRAI asks top mall owners, landlords to give rental waiver to F&B retailers
NRAI President Kabir Suri's take on best, worst things in Union Budget
-
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday told the government that levy of service charge by a restaurant is a matter of individual policy and there is no illegality in levying it.
In its meeting with the Department of Consumer Affairs, NRAI officials reiterated, as stated earlier in 2017, that levy of service charge is neither illegal, nor an unfair trade practice as alleged.
This matter had also come up in 2016-17, and the NRAI had provided its response to the government. On Thursday, the body reiterated the points as were put up earlier in 2017. This issue had also been satisfactorily explained to the Competition Commission of India on a query raised by them in January 2015.
The NRAI stated that the information regarding the amount of service charge is clearly mentioned/displayed by restaurants on their menu cards and otherwise also displayed on the premises, so that customers are well aware of this charge before availing the services.
After a customer is made aware of such a charge in advance and then decides to place the order, it becomes an agreement between the parties, and is not an unfair trade practice, it said.
Levy of service charge is beneficial for the workmen as a class who are employed in the establishments. Any move to the contrary would be detrimental to the interests of workers - and against the labour-friendly stance of the Government, the NRAI officials said.
"We thank the Department of Consumer Affairs for calling this meeting today. On behalf of the entire restaurant industry, we have firmly reiterated all facts with proof to the Department that Levy of Service Charge is neither illegal, nor an unfair trade practice as alleged, and this debate in public domain is creating unnecessary confusion and disruption in smooth operations of restaurants," said NRAI President, in a statement.
"The service charge is transparent, worker friendly and is also recognised by many judicial orders which have been shared with the Department. In addition, the government also earns revenue from the service charge as tax is paid by restaurants on the same," the statement added.
--IANS
rvt/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU