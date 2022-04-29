Sikh community strong link in India's relations with other nations: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Sikh community has become a strong link in India's relations with other countries.
Interacting with a Sikh delegation at his residence this evening, PM Modi said, "When I went to Iran in 2016, I got the opportunity to visit Bhai Ganga Singh Sabha Gurudwara in Tehran. One more unforgettable moment of my life is my visit to the Neuve-Chapelle Indian Memorial in France. It pays tribute to the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World War. This experience is an example of how our Sikh community has become a strong link in India's relations with other countries."
The Prime Minister asserted that he is making efforts to strengthen the link further.
"It is my fortune that I have got an opportunity to strengthen this link further. I keep on making every possible effort for the same," he said.
"Our Gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India went to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labor. This is the spirit of New India today," the Prime Minister added.
PM Modi further called the Indian diaspora the "rashtradoot" of the country and said that they are India's bold voice and identity in the foreign countries.
"New India is touching new dimensions, leaving its mark on the world. This period of the COVID pandemic is the biggest example of this. At the beginning of this, people were expressing concerns about India. But, now people are giving examples of India everywhere. But today India has emerged as the biggest vaccine producer in the world," he said.
"We have emerged as one of the largest startup ecosystems. India's rising stature makes the diaspora proud because when the country's respect increases, people's respect increases as well. I have always believed the Indian diaspora is the 'rashtradoot' of India. You all are India's bold voice and identity outside the country," the Prime Minister added.
