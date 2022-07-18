Sikkim police personnel shoots dead two colleagues in Delhi

-
A Sikkim Police personnel, posted in the national capital, on Monday opened fire on three of his colleagues, killing two of them, a senior Delhi Police official said.
"The Sikkim Police personnel were posted at Haiderpur water treatment plant. He shot three of his colleagues, of which two have succumbed to their injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Pranav Tayal told IANS.
The third Sikkim Police personnel is currently admitted at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini and his condition is said to be critical.
