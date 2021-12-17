Sikkim reports 6 new Covid-19 infections; case tally rises to 32,449

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,449 as six more persons tested positive for the infection, one less than the previous day, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

East district registered five new cases, while South district logged one case.

The Himalayan state now has 179 active COVID-19 cases, as 31,523 persons have recovered from the disease, while 341 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll remained at 406 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,75,829 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 2.7 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the bulletin added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)