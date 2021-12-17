Sikkim reports 6 new Covid-19 infections; case tally rises to 32,449

-
-
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,449 as six more persons tested positive for the infection, one less than the previous day, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.
East Sikkim district registered five new cases, while South Sikkim district logged one case.
The Himalayan state now has 179 active COVID-19 cases, as 31,523 persons have recovered from the disease, while 341 patients have migrated to other states, it said.
Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll remained at 406 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.
A total of 2,75,829 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 2.7 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the bulletin added.
