Single-day Covid-19 cases dip below 55,000, recovery rate rises to 69.80%

The case fatality rate dropped below 2 per cent and was recorded at 1.99 per cent as on date

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man at a Mobile Covid-19 testing van to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease amid the spread of the disease, in Delhi on Saturday.

COVID-19 cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to22.68 lakh,while the recoveries have surged to 15,83,489,pushing the recovery rate to 69.80 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases in the country have increased to22,68,675 with 53,601 infections being reported in a day,while the death tollclimbed to45,257 with871 new fatalities beingreported in a span of 24 hours, thedata updated at 8 am showed.

The case fatality rate dropped below 2 per cent and was recorded at 1.99 per cent as on date.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. There are 6,39,929 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 28.21 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested up to August 9, with 4,77,023 samples being tested on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 11:22 IST

