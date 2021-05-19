Sisodia defends Kejriwal's remarks on 'new' Singapore Covid strain

-
Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday defended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments about a "new" COVID strain in Singapore that is "very dangerous" for children and accused the BJP and its government of doing "cheap politics" over the issue.
The statements and reactions of the BJP and Centre show that they are "concerned" about their "image" in Singapore and not about the children in India, Sisodia charged in a press conference.
"Kejriwal talked of Singapore strain and the children. The issue is not Singapore but children," he said.
Sisodia was referring to Kejriwal's tweet on Tuesday demanding that the Centre cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a COVID strain there was "very dangerous" for children.
The deputy chief minister further alleged that the Centre had failed to act when scientists and doctors alerted about the "London strain" of COVID which has now led to large number of deaths in India.
Singapore registered a strong protest against Kejriwal's comments and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that the Delhi chief minister did not speak for India.
