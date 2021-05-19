Telangana floats global tender for 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

has invited global



tenders for procuring 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturers or their agents in case of imported jabs.

The goods to be supplied must be as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation said in the tender document issued on Tuesday.

"TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh (1.5 Million) to 20 Lakh (2 Million) doses of the vaccine to be supplied every month.

The supplies have to be initiated within 7 days of release of purchase order & completed within 30 days," the document said.

Bidders can quote their offers to supply the vaccine in part also, provided monthly supply shall not be less than 1.5 million and the total supply of 10 million doses shall be completed within 6 months from the issuance of Letter of Intent (LoI), it further said.

Those bidders offering items requiring special cold storage condition should either have their own cold chain transporting system or proper contract with an agent having facilities to transport drugs under cold chain norms from the manufacturing unit to respective warehouse of the corporation as mentioned in purchase order.

The bidders can download the tender document from May 21 and the last date to submit the quotation is June 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)