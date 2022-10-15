JUST IN
Sitharaman discusses global economic situation with EU economy commissioner

Nirmala Sitharaman met European Union's Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni and the two leaders discussed the current global economic situation, the Union Ministry of Finance said

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | European Union | Global economy

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met European Union's Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni here and the two leaders discussed the current global economic situation, the Union Ministry of Finance said.

Sitharaman is here to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. On the sidelines of these, she has been holding a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

During their meeting on Friday, Sitharaman and Gentiloni discussed issues related to the global economy and furthering India-EU collaboration during India's Presidency of the G-20 in 2023, the ministry said.

They also discussed the need to further strengthen Multilateral Development Banks to enable them to help countries in need, it said.

So far, Sitharaman has held nearly a dozen bilateral meetings with her counterparts from major countries and those from the neighbourhood.

She met German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Thursday. The two ministers discussed several possible areas of collaboration and support by Germany to India's G20 Presidency in 2023, according to the ministry.

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 09:26 IST

