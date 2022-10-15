Sitharaman discusses global economic situation with EU economy commissioner

-
ALSO READ
Euro leaps parity on ECB to 3-week high, US stock futures eye higher open
With 'Soul of India' as key theme; India gets ready for G20 presidency
Inclusive digitisation: G20 nations need to adopt inter-operable platforms
Bengaluru to host 9 meets related to G20 Summit: Karnataka CM Bommai
G20 has a Russia-Ukraine problem as India takes up presidency next year
-
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met European Union's Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni here and the two leaders discussed the current global economic situation, the Union Ministry of Finance said.
Sitharaman is here to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. On the sidelines of these, she has been holding a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings.
During their meeting on Friday, Sitharaman and Gentiloni discussed issues related to the global economy and furthering India-EU collaboration during India's Presidency of the G-20 in 2023, the ministry said.
They also discussed the need to further strengthen Multilateral Development Banks to enable them to help countries in need, it said.
So far, Sitharaman has held nearly a dozen bilateral meetings with her counterparts from major countries and those from the neighbourhood.
She met German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Thursday. The two ministers discussed several possible areas of collaboration and support by Germany to India's G20 Presidency in 2023, according to the ministry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 09:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU