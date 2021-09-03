Six Kerala districts have no Covishield vaccine left: State health minister

-
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said six districts have run out of Covishield does, while across the state, the stock of vaccines is just 1.4 lakh doses.
"We have asked the Centre to replenish the stock of vaccines at the earliest and we expect it will arrive very soon," she said.
Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur have run out of Covishield vaccines.
Noting that there seems to be some sort of aversion towards Covaxin by many in the state, George said: "There need be no concern towards Covaxin, as the efficacy of both Covaxin and Covishield is the same."
She also said that 75 per cent of people above the age of 18 by now have been given the first dose of vaccine.
"So far 2.95 crore people have got a dose and it includes 79.60 lakh who have received both the doses. In the month of August, 88 lakh vaccine doses were administered. By the end of this month, we plan to give each and everyone above the age of 18 at least one dose," said George.
She also said all health workers in the state by now have been given one dose and 86 per cent have got their second dose also.
Likewise in the above 45 age category, 92 per cent have been given the first dose while 47 per cent have got both the doses and in the age 18 to 44 category, 54 per cent have been given the first dose.
