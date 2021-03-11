Spike in daily coronavirus infections, India records 22,854 new cases

-
-
India recorded 22,854 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around two-and-half-months, taking thetotaltally of COVID-19 cases to1,12,85,561, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
Thedeath toll increased to1,58,189 with 126 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The total active cases have increased to1,89,226which now comprises1.68per cent of the total infections.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,38,146which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of96.92 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 22,42,58,293 samples have been tested up toMarch 10with7,78,416 samples being tested on Wednesday.
