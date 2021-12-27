Slight respite from intense cold conditions in Kashmir after snowfall

in some parts and brief rainfall in most areas of has resulted in respite from intense cold wave conditions on Monday, officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius Sunday night up nearly four degrees from the previous night's minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

They said Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded the minimum of 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The nearby south town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north settled at a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius down from minus 3.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The mercury in Gulmarg settled at a low of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius -- 1.5 degrees up from the previous night.

Moderate to light has been reported from most parts of north Kashmir and south Kashmir including Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts.

Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on Tuesday.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

