Smriti Irani to give election tips at 'Tridev Sammelan' in Himachal today

The BJP will organise a "Tridev Sammelan" at Chambi ground in Shahpur assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday, wherein Union Minister Smriti Irani will give election tips to the party's booth level office bearers or 'tridev' (Booth President, Booth Palak and Booth Agent).
The programme is being organised under the party's "Mission Repeat" for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
Apart from Shahpur, party workers and office bearers, including booth presidents, booth palaks, booth level agents, village centre heads, zone heads, circle presidents, general , district presidents and district general secretaries, from Bharmour and Pangi of Mandi parliamentary constituency will also attend the convention.
According to BJP's Kangra district president Chandrabhushan Nag, Union Minister Irani will be the chief guest on the occasion and she will provide a road map for the preparations of the upcoming elections to the party workers and office bearers.
The three-hour long programme is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
--IANS
umesh/shs
