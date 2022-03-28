SpiceJet aircraft hits lightning pole at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

-
ALSO READ
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
SpiceJet reintroduces Boeing 737 Max aircraft after recertification
SpiceJet's Boeing 737 MAX takes off again after 2.5 years of being grounded
DGCA puts Boeing 737 on 'enhanced surveillance' after China plane crash
Technocrat or bureaucrat: Who should head India's aviation regulator DGCA?
-
A SpiceJet plane was damaged on Monday when its wing hit a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was pushed back from the parking position to be ready for take off to Jammu, DGCA officials said.
None of the passengers were injured and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the matter, they said.
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed back Monday morning when its right wing hit the lightning pole in the apron area of the airport.
The plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9.20 am, officials noted.
In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu.
"During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," he said.
Today, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi & Jammu. During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight: SpiceJet Spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/oZ7rPQYhoB— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU