SpiceXpress airlifts 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou to New Delhi

SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Monday transported 700 concentrators from Guangzhou (China) to New Delhi amid acute shortage of medical in the country in the wake of massive spike in the number of infection cases pan-India.

The airline has airlifted more than 4,400 concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks, SpiceJet said in a release.

The B737 freighter aircraft, carrying 700 oxygen concentrators, landed in Delhi at 10 am on Monday, it said.

SpiceXpress had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators followed by another consignment of 1,000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi.

These oxygen concentrators had been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India.

With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.

