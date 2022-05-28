Spike in missing children cases: NGOs call for sensitisation, vigilance

-
ALSO READ
Pandemic has fed a frightening rise in inequalities: UN on Human Rights Day
India, Russia sign agreements for procurement of 6 lakh AK-203 rifles
Punjab CM Mann calls for mass movement to save water, environment
China wants to ensure Uyghur genocide is never discussed: Ex-UN employee
As Beijing Olympics open, Uyghurs set to take rights case to court
-
Child rights NGOs have flagged a sharp rise in the number of children who have gone missing in the last two years due to the social impact of COVID-19.
In order to prevent the situation for worsening, the organisations have called for the immediate strengthening of child protection committees at the village level, sensitising and training parents, and urged the government to make adequate budget allocation in this connection.
As per the latest figures of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 59,262 children went missing in India in 2020. With 48,972 children remaining untraced from the previous years, the total number of missing children has gone up to 1,08,234.
There is almost a 13 times rise in the number of cases of missing children reported annually between 2008 and 2020, the NCRB said. As per the data, 7,650 cases of missing children were reported in 2008.
In the last two years, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Kailash Satyarthi Foundation's sister organisation alone has rescued around 12,000 children from across the country Dhananjay Tingal, its executive director, said.
"This is ample proof to show that after the pandemic, child trafficking has increased manifold," he told PTI.
On average, 29 children in Madhya Pradesh and 14 in Rajasthan went missing every day in 2021, according to a new report by NGO Child Rights and You (CRY), which gathered the information through RTIs.
Tingal said some children were being trafficked with the consent of their parents, while few others voluntarily went with the traffickers.
"Ultimately, a large majority of these children went missing," he said.
He urged employees of railways, roadways and others to immediately intervene if they come across any unaccompanied child or a child who is begging in public transport systems.
"Subsequently, such children must be brought under the umbrella of the government's safety net," he said.
Prabhat Kumar, deputy director, Child Protection, Save the Children, said increased poverty has become an overarching reason for children to go missing or become victims of trafficking. He said the situation has worsened due to no schooling or lack of continuity in learning activities due to COVID-19-enforced lockdown and restrictions.
Soha Moitra, regional director (North), CRY, said many families in rural areas were already in debt, and the economic burden due to the pandemic increased further. The pressure of paying back loans contributed to the trafficking of children of such families, for labour and marriage.
She said mandatory use of face masks often made it difficult to identify traffickers and kidnappers.
"The government departments concerned in collaboration with the local administrative bodies and civil society organisations should come forward to create regular awareness on the importance of education of children with constructive activities," Moitra said.
In 2020, despite the complete nationwide lockdown for nearly four months March to June 59,262 children (13,566 boys, 45,687 girls, nine transgender children) were reported missing.
The share of missing girl children has increased from about 70 per cent in 2018 to 71 per cent in 2019, and further to 77 per cent in 2020, according to NCRB data.
On the other hand, the share of untraced children from the previous years accounted for about 42 per cent in 2018, 39 per cent in 2019, and 45 per cent in 2020 of the total missing children.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU