PM Modi pays tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar on his birth anniversary.
Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra.
"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Modi also shared a photo montage on Savarkar with his own and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's voiceovers talking about the qualities and contributions of the Hindutva icon.
