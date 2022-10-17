'Spiritual trail' part of ongoing 'Visit Patnitop' event series in J-K

A group of young trekkers on Sunday passed through the 'spiritual trail' from famous Patnitop hill resort to the highly revered Shaivite Centre of Sudh Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district as part of the ongoing 'Visit Patnitop' event series, officials said.

Organised by Patnitop Development Authority (PDA), in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) and supported by the department of tourism, J&K, and Udhampur district administration, the trek was flagged off from Nag Temple, the officials said.

They said the spiritual trail of about 12 kms followed the famous pilgrimage route in use since ancient times to reach Sudh Mahadev-Mantalai pilgrimage centre.

The event series 'Visit Patnitop' was kicked off recently by PDA in continuation of its efforts to promote the all-encompassing beauty of nature and adventure tourism potential of Patnitop Tourism Circuit.

The students and faculty of SMVDU, hailing from J&K, and states like Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Bihar were overwhelmed as the whole experience brought thrilling views along with the mystical enigma of Lord Shiva.

"The 'Spiritual Trail' passing through Nag Temple, Karlah, Gorja Mama, Gali Talai, Gouri Kund, and Sudh Mahadev is a blend of adventure, trekking, nature and spiritual retreat," PDA Chief Executive Officer Thakur Sher Singh said.

Among the temples dotting the Himalayas, the Nag temple which was the starting point for the trek, is largely made of stones instead of widely available Deodar wood.

En route, the trekkers visited Gauri Kund Temple, dedicated to Bhagwan Shiv and Mata Parvati, where Mata Parvati is believed to take her daily bath in the natural spring.

The destination, Sudh Mahadev Temple, is home to the ancient Shiv Trident, on which an inscription is engraved in Brahmi script dating back to Gupta period, the officials said, adding the pilgrimage centre has been devotedly nurtured and developed over centuries by the erstwhile Chenani kings.

On reaching Paap Naashni Baoli, which has exquisite stone carvings on its walls, depicting social and religious themes, the trekkers witnessed the history etched in stones, the officials said.

SMVDU Registrar Nagendra Singh Jamwal said this enticing trek from Patnitop does not just invite the adventure enthusiasts but also those seeking self-discovery or spiritual retreat amidst a serene setting".

During the trek, trekkers from SMVDU and a team of PDA collected the waste from the route under the PDA initiative carry the trash back', the officials said.

Travellers and trekkers from all over the country and abroad were invited to explore the beautiful landscape of Patnitop Tourism Circuit from Sanasar to Basantgarh, they said.

