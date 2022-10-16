Nagaland discoms see maximum aggregate loss of 60.39% in 2020-21: Report

Power distribution companies (discoms) in reported the maximum aggregate technical and commercial losses of 60.39 per cent in 2020-21, followed by those in Jammu & Kashmir (59.28 per cent) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (51.94 per cent), showed a report.

'The Report on Performance of Power Utilities in 2020-21' by Power Finance Corporation stated that overall AT&C (aggregate technical & commercial) losses of discoms widened from 20.73 per cent in 2019-20 to 22.32 per cent in 2020-21.

It also showed that discoms in Daman & Diu reported the least AT&C losses of 4.48 per cent, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli (5.17 per cent) and Kerala (7.76 per cent).

had highest AT&C losses in 2020-21, but it reduced the proportion from 64.79 per cent in 2019-20 to 60.39 per cent in 2020-21.

Similarly, Jammu & Kashmir reduced from 60.46 per cent in 2019-20 to 59.28 per cent in 2020-21.

In case of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the AT&C losses increased from 23.34 per cent in 2019-20 to 51.94 per cent in 2020-21.

Kerala and Telangana brought down their AT&C losses. Telangan reduced its AT&C losses to 13.33 per cent in 2020-21 from 21.92 per cent in the preceding fiscal.

Similarly Kerala reduced those to 7.76 per cent from 13.12 per cent in 2019-20, the report showed.

As per the report, the AT&C losses in Andhra Pradesh rose to 27.25 per cent in 2020-21 from 10.77 per cent in previous fiscal.

Similarly in case of Madhya Pradesh, it rose from 30.38 per cent to 41.47 per cent. The AT&C losses also increased in Mizoram to 36.53 per cent from 20.66 per cent.

In Maharashtra, it increased from 18.56 per cent to 25.54 per cent in 2020-21.

The report showed that during 2020-21, the utilties received maximum revenue of 31 per cent from industrial consumer while they consumed 25 per cent of the energy supply.

Similarly, commercial consumer contributed 12 per cent of revenues to discoms while they consumed just eight per cent of power supply in the year under review.

Commercial as well as industrial consumers' proportion of revenue contributions were higher than their consumption of power supply by discoms.

Domestic consumers on the other hand contributed 25 per cent to the revenues of utilities but they consumed 32 per cent of total power supply.

Similarly, agriculture consumers contributed 23 per cent of revenue but they consumed 24 per cent of the power supply by utilities.

Other consumers contributed nine per cent of the revenues but they consumed 11 per cent of power supply.

For the year 2020-21, the report covers 117 utilities comprising 68 power distribution utilities, 23 power generation utilities, 22 power transmission utilities and 4 power trading utilities.

It said that 100 per cent metering is yet to be achieved for certain categories of consumers by many utilities.

Further, it stated that for most utilities the information is not available in annual accounts and is obtained from utilities/true-up petition.

Thus, it said, "due care needs to be exercised while using this information.

