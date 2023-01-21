JUST IN
IAF to carry out mega air exercise in Northeastern region in early February
Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secy Vinod Tomar amid tussle

In the latest development on the tussle between grapplers and Wrestling Federation of India, the Union Sports Ministry on Saturday suspended wrestling body's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

Topics
sports | Wrestling

IANS  |  New Delhi 

In the latest development on the tussle between grapplers and Wrestling Federation of India, the Union Sports Ministry on Saturday suspended wrestling body's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, saying that his presence will be detrimental to the development of the high priority discipline.

Tomar worked closely with the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and looked after the day-to-day affairs of the federation.

"Shri Vinod Tomar has been engaged as Assistant Secretary wef 29.10.2002 by Wrestling Federation of India vide letter no. WFI/88/Asstt.Secretary/Legal/2002/2524 dated 28.10.2002 in terms of Ministry's circular member F.127/86-D-1 (SP dated 03.09.1988).

The Salary of Shri Vinod Tomar was being reimbursed to the WFI by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from the funds allocated under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations," the ministry wrote in the order.

"The Ministry has taken note of the reports about the functioning of the WFI, including the role of Shri Vinod Tomar and has the reasons to believe that his continued presence will be detrimental to the development of this High Priority Discipline.

"Therefore, in terms of the previous of the Sports Code 2022 (Annexure-IX) as contained in Ministry's Circular No.1-27/86-D.I (SP) dated 3.9.1988 (para 2.7, 3.2 and 4), the Ministry has decided to suspend Shr Vinod Tomar, Assistant Secretary, WFI forthwith, and accordingly, the Sports Authority of India is directed to convey this decision to WFI immediately," the letter read.

Noted wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and a number of other grapplers on January 18 staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of the India (WFI). The 28-year-old Phogat alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan had been harassing female wrestlers.

--IANS

cs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 22:49 IST

