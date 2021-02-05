Sri Lanka settles $400 million currency swap facility with India

-
ALSO READ
Lanka seeks currency swap facility, deferment of debt payments from India
India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries
Modi congratulates Rajapaksas, expresses confidence on strengthening ties
India, Sri Lanka talks on implementing $15 mn grant to boost Buddhist ties
Sri Lanka poll: Early results show Rajapaksa clan heading for landslide win
-
Sri Lanka has settled a USD 400 million currency swap facility with India, the Indian High Commission here said on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) had concluded the USD 400 million currency swap agreement in July last year under the SAARC currency swap framework.
"This swap facility was drawn by CBSL on July 31, 2020 for an initial period of three months. A three-month rollover was provided at CBSL's request till February 1, 2021," the high commission said in a statement.
"Further extension would require Sri Lanka having a successfully negotiated staff level agreement for an IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme, which Sri Lanka does not have at present," it said, adding that the CBSL settled the swap facility with the RBI as scheduled.
"It is reiterated that India abides by all of its international and bilateral commitments in letter and spirit," it said.
The SAARC currency swap framework came into operation on November 15, 2012, to provide a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements or short-term balance of payments stress till longer term arrangements are made.
The facility is available to all SAARC member countries, subject to their signing the bilateral swap agreements.
Besides India, the other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, CBSL also tweeted that it has settled its swap facility with RBI as scheduled.
"There was no special request from India for a premature settlement as erroneously reported by certain media outlets. Discussions on future collaboration continue," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU