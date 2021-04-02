Sri Lanka temporarily halts Covid jabs on delay in procurement from Serum

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka orders 13.5 mn AstraZeneca doses, likely to drop Chinese vaccines
Sri Lanka receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility
No deaths in Sri Lanka due to the Covid-19 vaccination drive: Govt
4 more Covid vaccines in different stages of trial: Serum Institute
We are researching two candidates for Covid vaccines: Serum Institute CEO
-
Sri Lanka has temporarily halted its COVID-19 vaccination programme as there was a delay in securing more AstraZeneca vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, a top health minister has said.
Sri Lanka launched its inoculation programme late January when India gifted 500,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca. Till Thursday 913,219 people out of the island nation's 21 million population had been vaccinated.
Vaccination programme has been halted from Wednesday night due to the need to use the available Oxford-AstraZeneca doses for the second jab of those already vaccinated, primary health care and COVID-19 prevention minister Dr Sudarshani Fernandopulle was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror newspaper on Friday.
She said the COVID-19 vaccination programme was temporarily suspended as there was a delay in securing more AstraZeneca vaccines, the report added.
The Serum Institute of India (SII) recently suspended exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The WHO has recommended that the second jab must be made available within 12 weeks of the first. The second dose was to be administered from April 19, the report said.
After the free gift, Sri Lanka placed an order for more doses of the Indian vaccine. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, has been developed in collaboration with SII.
The Pune-based vaccine major has entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine.
The Serum Institute had curtailed exports in the recent weeks. So, Fernandopulle said that Sri Lanka was not able to gain any assurances on the arrival of the next consignment from India in time.
This week China donated 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines. However neither the local health regulators or the WHO have approved its emergency use. Officials said the Chinese vaccine will be administered on the Chinese workers in the country.
Sri Lanka is also to order 700,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU