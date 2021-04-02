Over 25 world leaders call for international pandemic treaty: WHO chief

-
ALSO READ
World Health Assembly resumes as global Covid-19 cases top 50 million
India among countries with lowest per million Covid-19 cases, deaths: Govt
Peru coronavirus update: 1 million confirmed Covid-19 infections detected
WHO: 10% of world's population may have been infected by coronavirus
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
-
Over 25 leaders from "the G20, G7 and from every region" have unanimously called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief said.
"The pandemic treaty would be a generational commitment to keeping the world safe from new pathogens with pandemic potential in the future," Xinhua news agency quoted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while addressing a presser on Thursday.
Ghebreyesus said that there is "an acknowledgment and humility from those leaders that collectively the world was not prepared for the first coronavirus pandemic ever seen and that going forward we must collectively do better in future outbreaks."
Globally, Covid-19 has infected nearly 129 million people and claimed 2.83 million lives so far.
The world leaders, this week, joined the call for a pandemic treaty, which aims to prepare the world for new pathogens with pandemic potential in the future, which, according to Ghebreyesus, is "not a matter of if but when", the report said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the WHO in a statement said that the Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s, and that no single government or multilateral agency can address other pandemics and major health emergencies in the future.
The new treaty will charter an all-of-government and all-of-society approach, strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics, the statement said.
It would also be rooted in the WHO constitution and supported by existing global health instruments, especially the International Health Regulations.
"We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.
--IANS
rvt/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU