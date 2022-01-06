Over 200 resident doctors in Mumbai hospitals test positive for Covid-19

At least 220 at government hospitals in have tested positive for in the last three days, a senior office-bearer of their association said on Wednesday.

Ganesh Solunke, president of the J J Hospital chapter of the Maharashtra Association of (MARD), said 73 at this state-run hospital in central have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours. Besides, 60 resident doctors at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, 80 at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and another seven at R N Cooper Hospital have also contracted the viral infection, he added. These three hospitals are run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Further, in the neighbouring Thane city, eight resident doctors at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26,538 new cases including 15,166 in Mumbai, the highest-ever daily count in the metropolis, and eight fatalities.

