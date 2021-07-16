Clinical trial for Covid vaccine for children near completion: Centre to HC

-
The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age are going on and on the verge of completion.
A policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission, the Centre said.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed, Let the trials be done, otherwise it would be a disaster if vaccines are administered without trials that too in case of children.
Once trials are over, you quickly apply to children. The whole country is waiting, it added.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.
The high court was hearing a PIL filed on behalf of a minor. It sought directions for the immediate vaccination of those in the 12-17 age group on the ground that there were fears a likely third wave of COVID-19 could affect them more.
