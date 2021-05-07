JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Top headlines: HDFC Q4 net rises; Pfizer seeks full US approval for vaccine
Business Standard

'Stay at home': Goa CM announces state-wide curfew from May 9-23

Stores selling essential items, including grocery stores will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

A state-level curfew will be imposed in Goa from May 9 to May 23, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday, urging people to stay indoors as much as possible in order to break the Covid chain and stem the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.

Stores selling essential items, including grocery stores will be allowed to remain open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m, he said. Medical stores will also be functional, and restaurant kitchens will be allowed to stay open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the curfew period.

"A detailed order will be issued by the respective District Collectors on Saturday evening," Sawant said.

Asked about the difference between a lockdown, which has been demanded by industry captains and travel and tourism industry stakeholders and the state level curfew which he plans to implement from May 9, he said: "Both words (lockdown and curfew) mean the same".

"If someone is seen roaming around on the roads during curfew hours, the police will take action as per penal sections. No one should step out of home unnecessarily. Everyone should co-operate. Statewide curfew is needed to break the chain," Sawant said.

Sawant said that the state administration would not even give permission for marriages during the curfew period, saying weddings tended to be super-spreader events. He also said that the state government was preparing infrastructure to tackle the third Covid wave.

The Opposition has described the state level curfew announcement as "lip service".

"Goa needs bigger measures, lip service will not work. Numbers are rising and people are dying. Goa is into Covid emergency," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, May 07 2021. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU