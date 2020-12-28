Steps to get new mandatory number plates, colour-coded stickers simplified

-
The HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process has been simplified to help vehicle owners, with the number of fields to be filled in the application form reduced by half, said a spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems on Monday.
The process to book High Security Number Plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers has been simplified and the number of fields that are required to be filled in by customers on the booking portal www.bookmyhsrp.com has been reduced, he said.
Now, once a customer enters the vehicle number the application fetches duly verified data for the vehicle's class, fuel type, chassis number (VIN Number) and engine number from the Vahan database, as the website has been integrated with it.
"This has cut down the steps from 12 to only six and thus reduced time takenwhile applying for HSRP and colour-coded sticker," said the spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems (RSSPL), the manufacturer of the HSRP.
Also, the customers will now have to enter only the last five digits of the chassis and engine number while booking the HSRP, he said.
"In case of any mismatch of data, the customer now has the option to upload the photograph of RC and front and rear number plates (for laser code while booking colour-coded sticker)," he said.
Since November 14, the company has received 3.8 lakh orders for HSRP and 1.90 lakh for colour-coded stickers. A total 52,709 home delivery orders have also been received, 47,380 of which have been fitted so far.
The number of dealerships where the customers can take appointments and get the HSRP and colour-coded sticker affixed are also being increased, said the spokesperson.
The company has also introduced a new applicationwhereby once a plate is dispatched from the embossing centre, an SMS goes to the customer and dealer letting them know that the plate is on its way to the designated address for affixation.
"The rider-fitters will also have to enter the photographs into the App confirming that affixation has been done andanSMS will be sent to the dealer and vehicle owner regarding the same," the spokesperson said.
For home delivery affixation, the company currently has more than 450 rider-fitters. The number is expected to go up to 600 in the first week of January, he said.
The company has also launched separate helpline numbers and email addreses for general enquiry and specific grievances related to affixation of HSRP at dealerships and during home delivery.
The numbers are : general enquiry toll free number - 18001200201, email - online@bookmyhsrp.com; dealer point grievance cell helpline number, 8929722201,email-grievance@bookmyhsrp.com; home delivery grievance cell helpline number, 8929722202, email-homegrievance@bookmyhsrp.com, he added.
