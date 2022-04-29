STF of Kolkata police arrests illegal arms racketeer, recovers 2 pistols

The Special Task Force (STF) of Police arrested a man and recovered two countrymade pistols on Thursday.

The arrest was made in Parsi Bagan lane area.

According to Police, the arrested person Ajijur Momin (24) alias Ajijul, is an illegal racketeer and two country-made improvised 7mm firearms along with other articles were recovered from his possession.

Momin is resident of Kaliachak, Malda.He was arrested in the relevant sections of the Act. He will be produced before Court on Friday.

The investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)