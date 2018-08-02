Story in pictures: Tha Yamuna is flooding and it is a great sign!

The havoc occurs every year
Every year, a huge amount of water is diverted from the Haryana's Hathini Kund Barrage, which increases the water level of Yamuna. On July 31, the water level in the Yamuna river rose to 206.05 metre, forcing the authorities to move nearly 14,000 people to safer places.
Preventing mishaps
The old Yamuna Bridge, connecting north Delhi to east Delhi, was also shut when the water level of the Yamuna river here rose to 205.2 metres, beyond the danger limit. Traffic movement was banned to avoid any mishaps.
Levitating misery
To help displaced families, a total of 1,149 tents have been set up to accommodate the evacuated people. So far, 8,635 people are living in these tents. Food and medical help is also being extended to them.
Yamuna floods are not all destructive
Yamuna is notorious for being one of the most polluted rivers in the country. But, with increased inflow of flood water, Yamuna is at its "healthiest" state, say experts. The improvement is largely due to the increased oxygen content of flood water which has washed away pollutants in the river.
Establishing permanence in Yamuna’s health
Experts say that there is a need to maintain this healthy state of the river. Expressing apprehensions about the longevity of the improved state of the river, experts believe that the improved quality can be retained with creation of wetlands.
A sigh of relief
The water level in the Yamuna river have started receding now. At present, it is at 204.31 metres and is showing a falling trend. The people, however, will continue living in the tents for some more days as the river is still flowing above the warning mark of 204 metres.
