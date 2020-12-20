Stricter curbs reintroduced in Sydney as Covid-19 cluster cases jump to 68

-
ALSO READ
Sydney Covid-19 outbreak: SCG Test still on, monitoring situation, says CA
Lockdown in South Australia provides best chance to host 1st Test vs India
Australian players airlifted to NSW after Covid outbreak in South Australia
Australia vs India 2nd ODI toss result, final playing 11 and live streaming
Sydney, Canberra to host India vs Australia T20, ODI series: Report
-
Australia's biggest city of Sydney reintroduced stricter restrictions on Sunday as confirmed cases related to newly-discovered coronavirus cluster has increased to 68.
The state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 30 more locally acquired coronavirus cases on Saturday night, and an additional six cases in hotel quarantine, making the total number of cases related to the cluster in Northern Beaches to 68, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among the 30 new locally acquired cases, 28 are linked to the Avalon cluster, while investigations are ongoing into the source of the remaining two cases, both of whom live on the Northern Beaches.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday morning announced several new restrictions to be applied to Greater Sydney from midnight Sunday.
Household gatherings will be limited to 10 visitors.
One person per 4 square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor settings including hospitality venues and places of worship.
A cap of 300 people will apply for hospitality venues and places of worship.
Singing and chanting at indoor venues will not be allowed. Dancefloors will not be permitted, except for weddings, when a maximum of 20 from the bridal party will be permitted.
Berejiklian said the government will work with health officials to monitor the development and intend to provide further clear advice for the community ahead of Christmas.
"We realize the effect this will have on residents and venues, and hope to lift the cap and restrictions as soon as possible," she said.
At the same time, the neighbouring state of Victoria, once the epicentre of the pandemic, and the state of Tasmania tightened their border restrictions.
Greater Sydney and the Central Coast will join Northern Beaches as the red zone as announced by Victoria, and those from these areas cannot enter Victoria from midnight Sunday.
Tasmania listed Greater Sydney as a medium-risk area and travelers are required to have quarantine to enter the island state.
The state of NSW currently accounts for 4,748 coronavirus cases and 53 deaths.
Australia has so far reported a total 28,128 cases and 908 fatalities.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU