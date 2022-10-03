JUST IN
Forty-two people injured after Durga Puja 'pandal' fire in UP's Bhadohi
Vice-President Dhankhar to host dinner for Rajya Sabha floor leaders today
Top Headlines: PM Gati Shakti plan, broad-based rules for PE/VCs, and more
6-year-old boy killed as 'sacrifice to god' at construction site in Delhi
Latest news LIVE: IAF to induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter
2 held after Punjab Police busts ISI-backed drone-based KTF terror module
Delhi Congress accuses BJP of manipulating delimitation of MCD wards
India condemns 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada, seeks action
List of SC cases to be placed before Attorney General first, says Centre
Chhattisgarh govt may serve millets in mid-day meals, state-run ashrams
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Ex-promoters can't hold stake in insolvent firm, says Supreme Court
Business Standard

Strike by electricity dept staff in Puducherry 'illegal,' says official

The Union Territory administration on Sunday declared as 'illegal' the ongoing strike by electricity department staff to protest the decision to privatise power distribution

Topics
Puducherry | Strike | electricity sector

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

electricity tower
Representative Image

The Union Territory administration on Sunday declared as 'illegal' the ongoing strike by electricity department staff to protest the decision to privatise power distribution.

In a statement, secretary, power department, T Arun said, "The strike is illegal under section 3 (q) of Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and employees resorting to strike are liable for action as per rules".

He said the period of strike will also be considered "a break in service".

The secretary appealed to the staff to call off their agitation and return to their normal duties failing which "necessary action would be taken as per rules".

Arun said the government had proposed to privatise power distribution "to increase efficiency and consumer satisfaction".

He said "Section 133 of the Electricity Act, 2003, ensured all safeguards, that there would be no shortfall in the salary of employees and they would draw the monthly salary regularly as is being paid at present by the government".

He said delegates of the Privatisation Protest committee had assured at the meetings on September 28 and 29 that no section of public would be affected by the agitation or strike.

However, "miscreants" have sabotaged functioning of all the three 230 KV sub stations and also overhead lines creating failure of power supply in entire Puducherry region on October 1.

"This is punishable under law," he said.

Arun said the Electricity department is a public utility service department.

Employees cannot be allowed to resort to such strike in a public utility service department as they are duty-bound to honour duties cast upon them, he said.

Earlier in the day, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the government would be constrained to invoke the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prevent impact of the strike.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Puducherry

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 09:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.