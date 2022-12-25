JUST IN
Raising judges' retirement age can benefit non-performers: Justice dept
First batch of Agniveers report at Artillery Centre in Hyderabad
Himachal Police directs SPs, district police to manage tourists' rush
177 colonies to be regularized, police commissionerate for Sonipat: Khattar
PM Modi to flag off West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express on Dec 30
5 killed, 10 injured in multiple blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report
Picnics, church visits, food make Christmas merry in West Bengal
Gurugram health department on alert amid rising cases of coronavirus
Mercury dips in north, northwest India; max temp below 20 degrees Celsius
Covid fears return, vaccination rates still low in India amid rising cases
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Raising judges' retirement age can benefit non-performers: Justice dept
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Students in J-K's border areas give good performance in competitive exams

Normal life used to be usually affected in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir with the construction and development processes moving slow

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir politics | Student

IANS  |  Jammu 

Students revise for the exam before appearing for the CBSE Exam for Term 2, outside an examination centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Representative Image

Normal life used to be usually affected in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir with the construction and development processes moving slow. That not only affected the education of children but civil servants were also not able to perform their duties properly.

However, in the last few years, due to a relatively peaceful situation along the border, there has been a lot of improvement in the education sector.

 

Children living in villages near the Line of Control (LoC) are now studying in peace and are also performing well in competitive level exams.

Also, children from remote and especially border areas have performed well in JKSET, a competitive examination conducted at the UT level in Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Imran Khan who hails from tehsil Balakot located on LoC in Poonch district has secured first position in JKSET examination in open category in Mathematics.

Imran, whose father is an ASI in the police, received his primary education from a government school.

 

He secured first position in M.Sc Mathematics from Jammu University and is also a gold medalist.

The youth says that they need a calm environment for studies and for the last three years they have been able to focus on their studies and career properly.

--IANS

altaf/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir politics

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 23:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU