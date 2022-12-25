Students in J-K's border areas give good performance in competitive exams

-
-
Normal life used to be usually affected in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir with the construction and development processes moving slow. That not only affected the education of children but civil servants were also not able to perform their duties properly.
However, in the last few years, due to a relatively peaceful situation along the border, there has been a lot of improvement in the education sector.
Children living in villages near the Line of Control (LoC) are now studying in peace and are also performing well in competitive level exams.
Also, children from remote and especially border areas have performed well in JKSET, a competitive examination conducted at the UT level in Jammu and Kashmir.
Muhammad Imran Khan who hails from tehsil Balakot located on LoC in Poonch district has secured first position in JKSET examination in open category in Mathematics.
Imran, whose father is an ASI in the police, received his primary education from a government school.
He secured first position in M.Sc Mathematics from Jammu University and is also a gold medalist.
The youth says that they need a calm environment for studies and for the last three years they have been able to focus on their studies and career properly.
First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 23:17 IST
