JUST IN
5 killed, 10 injured in multiple blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report
Picnics, church visits, food make Christmas merry in West Bengal
Gurugram health department on alert amid rising cases of coronavirus
Mercury dips in north, northwest India; max temp below 20 degrees Celsius
Covid fears return, vaccination rates still low in India amid rising cases
Homeless daily wager attacked, pushed under truck for Rs 400 in Hyderabad
90 sheeps, 8 vultures die after being hit by 2 trains in Balrampur
Over 12 school students of Bihar injured as bus overturns in Jharkhand
Former PM Indira Gandhi gave new direction to India's development: HP CM
Punjab sanctions Rs 60 crore for solar power energy system
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Picnics, church visits, food make Christmas merry in West Bengal
icon-arrow-left
PM Modi to flag off West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express on Dec 30
Business Standard

5 killed, 10 injured in multiple blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report

Five people were killed and 10 others were injured in multiple blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province, The News International newspaper reported on Sunday.

Topics
Pakistan  | Balochistan

ANI  Asia 

Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Five people were killed and 10 others were injured in multiple blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province, The News International newspaper reported on Sunday.

"JUST IN: Multiple blasts in Balochistan kill five, injure 10," Pakistan's The News said in a tweet.

On Sunday, at least four people were injured in a grenade blast on the Sabzal Road in Quetta.

According to Quetta police, two hand grenades were thrown on the road of which one exploded while the other was defused. Quetta police said that they are determining the nature of the blast.

Condemning the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo told the police chief to make the security arrangements in the city more effective.

Pakistan has dealt with various terrorist attacks in the past few weeks.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu city, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) recently seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound.

The Pakistani newspaper said the situation on the southwestern border has witnessed several clashes along the Afghan border in Balochistan's Chaman city.

TTP is allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August last year. The radical Islamic outfit has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU