JUST IN
India, SL to launch ferry service between Kankesanthurai and Pondicherry
Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of RSS farmer body's protest
Govt spending Rs 7 trn for development in northeast now, says PM Modi
Andhra govt not letting party leaders visit violence-hit Macherla: TDP
Amid ED probe, Baghel says prepared for more such moves from Centre
India needs to change course to curb air pollution: World Bank study
BCAS conducts study on holding area for intl passengers at Delhi airport
In a first in Tamil Nadu, mobile electric crematorium launched in Erode
Possible neural link between early life trauma and eating disorder: Study
PM Modi arrives in Tripura; set to address rally, launch projects
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India, SL to launch ferry service between Kankesanthurai and Pondicherry
icon-arrow-left
Rajnath Singh cites 'puranas' to underline navy's role in India's security
Business Standard

Subordinate judiciary in MP to be called district judiciary: HC circular

The circular also says that the lower courts will now be known as trial courts

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Indian Judiciary

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Subordinate judiciary in Madhya Pradesh will now be referred to as the district judiciary and lower courts as trial courts, as per a High Court circular.

This was resolved at a full court meeting of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in which Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and other judges took part on Friday, it said.

"All courts other than the High Court shall hereinafter be referred to as the district judiciary and not as subordinate judiciary and that all courts other than the High Court shall be referred to as the trial courts and not as subordinate courts," it reads.

The circular is issued by the order of the MP chief justice and signed by its Registrar General Ramkumar Choubey.

"The resolution junking the use of subordinate judiciary and subordinate courts is aimed to drive home the point that every court is independent within its jurisdiction," a top registry officer of the HC told PTI.

He said when MP high court chief justice Malimath was acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh he in a full court meeting got a similar resolution passed there.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had last month asked Supreme Court and High Court judges to shun the "colonial mindset" and the "culture of subordination" while dealing with district court judges, saying the country needs to move towards a "more modern and equal judiciary".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 17:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU