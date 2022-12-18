Subordinate judiciary in MP to be called district judiciary: HC circular

Subordinate judiciary in will now be referred to as the district judiciary and lower courts as trial courts, as per a High Court circular.

This was resolved at a full court meeting of the High Court in which Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and other judges took part on Friday, it said.

"All courts other than the High Court shall hereinafter be referred to as the district judiciary and not as subordinate judiciary and that all courts other than the High Court shall be referred to as the trial courts and not as subordinate courts," it reads.

The circular is issued by the order of the MP chief justice and signed by its Registrar General Ramkumar Choubey.

"The resolution junking the use of subordinate judiciary and subordinate courts is aimed to drive home the point that every court is independent within its jurisdiction," a top registry officer of the HC told PTI.

He said when MP high court chief justice Malimath was acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh he in a full court meeting got a similar resolution passed there.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had last month asked Supreme Court and High Court judges to shun the "colonial mindset" and the "culture of subordination" while dealing with district court judges, saying the country needs to move towards a "more modern and equal judiciary".

