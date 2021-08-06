Supreme Court expresses displeasure over filing of bulky documents

-
The Supreme Court Friday expressed displeasure over set of bulky documents being filed before it in a matter and observed that voluminous materials are filed to terrorise the judges.
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant made the observations while hearing a batch of petitions arising out of the Bombay High Court verdict on pleas concerning the validity of a tariff order passed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India last year.
The apex court said that 51 volumes have been filed in the matter.
Yesterday, we had to arrange a lorry to carry these materials. What is the purpose of filing 51 volumes? We cannot keep on reading them. We cannot hear such a matter. You want to terrorise us by filing so much volumes, the bench said.
At the outset, the bench observed that the purpose of filing 51 volumes seems to be that the judges does not read them.
It asked the advocates appearing in the matter to sit together and file a convenient compilation so that the matter could proceed.
The bench has posted the matter for hearing on August 18.
While hearing another case, the bench pointed out that hundreds of volumes are being filed to terrorise the judges.
The counsel appearing in the matter said he would file a short convenience compilation.
However, the bench said despite so many volumes being filed, the judges have read the files.
