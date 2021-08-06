Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protest by Opposition members

-
ALSO READ
Parliamentary panel asks govt to explore feasibility of amending Lokpal Act
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day; two bills passed amid din
Lok Sabha passes Essential Defence Services Bill amid opposition protests
Centre yet to appoint director of inquiry to probe Lokpal's complaints: CVC
Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha loses 40 of 50 working hours in first 2 weeks
-
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Friday amid protest by Opposition members over Pegasus and other issues.
As the House convened for the day, Speaker Om Birla took up Question Hour. However, the members resorted to sloganeering over Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws.
As the protests continued, the Speaker urged the agitating members to go back to their seats.
The proceedings lasted for around 15 minutes after which Birla adjourned the House till noon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU