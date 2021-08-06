BSP to support Centre if it takes steps to hold OBC census: Mayawati

-
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to all states on raising 50% reservation cap
Maratha quota case: Affirmative action is not just reservation, says SC
BSP to contest UP and Uttarakhand assembly elections alone: Mayawati
Govt says no proposal under consideration to waive farmer loans
Maratha quota granted by Maharashtra govt Constitutional: Centre to SC
-
BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said it will support the central government in parliament and outside if it takes constructive steps for conducting census of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Her remarks come close on the heels of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the tricky issue of caste-based census which the Centre has proposed to hold only for SCs and STs.
BSP has been demanding census of OBCs in the country. If the central government takes any positive step in this direction, BSP will definitely support it both inside and outside the parliament, Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU